Capitol Police motorcycle officer struck by van, airlifted to hospital

Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

A Capitol Police officer on a motorcycle was struck by a van Wednesday and airlifted to a hospital.

The collision happened at Washington Avenue and C Street Southwest shortly before 3 p.m. It “does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex,” the department said in a statement.

The driver of the van, who remained on the scene, was arrested for driving without a valid permit.

This is a developing story.

