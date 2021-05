Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 10:02 Hits: 6

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is finding that Democrats who once worked with him on bipartisan bills no longer want to touch them with a 10-foot pole if he's involved.Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) last week removed himse...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555417-gosar-is-the-republican-that-democrats-want-to-avoid