Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 16:55 Hits: 1

PHOENIX - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) is raising new concerns about the way auditors hired by the Republican-controlled state Senate have handled more than 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 elect...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/555303-arizona-secretary-of-state-slams-highly-partisan-fringe-election-audit