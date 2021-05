Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 21:49 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a Monday statement thanking the National Guard for protecting the Capitol called on the Senate to take action on the Jan. 6 commission, saying there’s “no time to waste.” The House approved legislation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555171-pelosi-presses-for-senate-action-on-jan-6-commission-no-time-to-waste