Suspicious package sent to Rand Paul's home

Published on Monday, 24 May 2021

The FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that was delivered to the home of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday, according to a senior adviser to the senator.

A large envelope arrived at the senator’s home in Kentucky and is currently being examined for harmful substances, Sergio Gor said. The sender is unknown.

“I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul said in a statement. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”

Marx, a singer and songwriter who was popular in the 1980s and 1990s, tweeted Sunday, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Paul suffered broken ribs after his neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted him in 2017. Boucher pled guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

Marx did not respond to initial requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Capitol Police also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News reported later Monday that the outside of the envelope had a picture of a bandaged Paul with a gun pointed at his head and this quote: "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf------"

