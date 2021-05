Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 19:52 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that Republicans want additional changes to legislation aimed at combating China's competitiveness before a final vote.The warning shot comes as Senate Majo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555140-mcconnell-sends-warning-shot-on-schumers-china-bill