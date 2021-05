Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill Monday that will fine social media platforms that try to permanently ban political candidates. DeSantis and other Republicans have touted the bill as a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/555109-desantis-signs-bill-to-fine-tech-companies-for-banning-politicians