Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 8

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday that he will not be getting vaccinated against COVID-19. During an interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio sho...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/554918-rand-paul-im-not-getting-vaccinated