Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 12:20 Hits: 8

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tore into journalist Brian Williams after the MSNBC anchor dubbed the lawmaker "Kremlin Cruz" during a segment last week.The dust-up came after Cruz criticized a video put out by the Pentago...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/554948-ted-cruz-knocks-msnbcs-brian-williams-over-kremlin-cruz-label