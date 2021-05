Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 15:29 Hits: 11

Robert Gates, the former Defense secretary under both the Bush and Obama administrations, said in an interview that aired Sunday that of the five Republican U.S. presidents he worked for, "I don't think any of them would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/554967-former-defense-secretary-no-republican-president-i-worked-for