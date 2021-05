Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 13:12 Hits: 0

The Serbia-Russia exercises at a training ground near Belgrade comes as large-scale U.S. Army-led drills dubbed Defender Europe 2021 are held across Europe.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/VEN8GRU3CJ8/