To be productive, no one in Congress can be involved — Congressional Hits and Misses

Rep. Steve Cohen whipped out a “you can’t handle the truth” meme in response to Republican opposition to the House’s bipartisan Jan. 6 commission bill that faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Cole brought a birthday cake to the House Rules Committee, some jokes from President Joe Biden fell flat and Rep. John Katko asked everyone to just take a breath.

