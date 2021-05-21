The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Looking ahead at a busy appropriations season

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

June and July are going to be busy for lawmakers as Congress looks to tackle a budget resolution, appropriations bills, debt limit legislation, infrastructure and more. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the next few months and look at how the Capitol Hill security spending bill may be in the mix.

Show Notes:

The post Looking ahead at a busy appropriations season appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/looking-ahead-at-a-busy-appropriations-season/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version