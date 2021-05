Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

The U.S. has opposed a United Nations resolution that callsĀ for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas saying it would interfere with efforts by the Biden administration to de-escalate the situat...

https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/554483-us-opposes-un-resolution-calling-on-israel-gaza