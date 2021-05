Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 20:43 Hits: 0

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chief architect of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, said Wednesday that the sweeping police reform bill won’t be ready for a vote by the self-imposed May 25 deadline that coincides with the first anniversary...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554427-bass-signals-george-floyd-police-reform-bill-wont-meet-may-25-deadline