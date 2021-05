Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 15:53 Hits: 0

A person who allegedly participated in the Jan 6. riot at the Capitol was turned in by a fellow patient at a dental office, according to the Department of Justice.A Justice Department ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/554321-alleged-capitol-rioter-turned-in-by-fellow-patient-at-dental