Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 18:47 Hits: 5

The House voted Wednesday to pass a resolution condemning the shooting rampage at three Asian-owned spas in the greater Atlanta area in March that claimed the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.The vote was 244 to 180, with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554391-house-votes-to-condemn-atlanta-spa-shootings