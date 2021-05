Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:46 Hits: 10

In a big bipartisan vote, House lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation aimed at combating the sharp rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans that have occurred since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The bill now goes to President Biden, who...

