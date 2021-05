Articles

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus announced Tuesday it will support a bill to form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.The support from the 58-member body, which is split evenly between Democrats and...

