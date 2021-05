Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is starting to flex his political muscle and become more outspoken on a number of issues after months of mostly keeping his head down and being a team player.Sanders has trashed removing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/554001-sanders-flexes-on-biden-seeking-to-shape-democratic-agenda