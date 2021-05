Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 21:30 Hits: 3

Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla will not use bitcoin as payments because of its large carbon footprint is welcoming news.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/553955-putting-the-brakes-on-cryptocurrencies-well-done-elon-musk