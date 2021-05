Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 20:02 Hits: 1

House lawmakers on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation to end the ban on the U.S. Postal Service mailing shipments of alcohol. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) said in a statement that he, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/news/house/553938-house-lawmakers-unveil-bill-to-end-ban-on-us-postal-service-shipments