Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 01:18 Hits: 14

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) legal and political woes are intensifying as his former associate pleaded guilty on Monday to sex trafficking a minor and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554007-troubles-grow-for-gaetz-as-former-associate-flips