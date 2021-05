Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Republican candidates in states across the country are seizing on critical race theory as a talking point in their effort to appeal to cultural conservatives. Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngki...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/553631-republicans-seize-on-conservative-backlash-against-critical-race-theory