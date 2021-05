Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 18:46 Hits: 11

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are urging congressional leaders to advance a reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act that could garner bipartisan support.Manchin and Murkowski, moderate-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553928-manchin-murkowski-call-for-bipartisan-voting-rights-act-reauthorization