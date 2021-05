Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 13:29 Hits: 4

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Sunday said that the agency's recent decision to recommend that vaccinated people no longer wear masks had nothing to do with pol...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/553750-cdc-director-denies-political-pressure-affected-new-mask