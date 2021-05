Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 18:22 Hits: 9

Newly elected House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) on Sunday admonished her predecessor, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), for "looking backwards."Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures host...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/553781-stefanik-cheney-is-looking-backwards