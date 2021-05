Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 21:00 Hits: 14

President Biden, the oldest man ever elected to the White House, won on the strength of an emerging cohort of younger voters who are increasingly finding their political voice - and growing their influence in an electorat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/553634-increasingly-active-younger-voters-liberalize-us-electorate