Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 22:26 Hits: 13

The University of California system on Friday announced in a legal settlement with students and advocacy groups that it will no longer consider SAT and ACT scores when reviewing applications for admission or scholar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/553731-university-of-california-system-will-no-longer-consider-sat-act-scores