Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 16:55 Hits: 9

South Carolina Republican Party Chair Drew McKissick won reelection to his post Saturday, batting down a challenge from pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood that drew national attention.McKissick easily won with roughly 68 pe...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/553708-mckissick-wins-reelection-as-south-carolina-gop-chair-over-pro-trump-lawyer