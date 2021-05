Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 12:41 Hits: 0

A Cornell University geneticist posits that life discovered on the red planet might have actually originated on earth in NASA labs, despite thorough on-site cleaning procedures and spacecraft assembly in specialized...

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/553292-ivy-league-scientist-says-nasa-may-have