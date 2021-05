Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 15:29 Hits: 8

Seth Rogen says he's not in a feud with Sen. Ted Cruz, while slamming the Texas Republican as a "terrible man" whose "words caused people to die.""If someone's trying to, like, murder someone with a baseball bat, and someone's yelling at th...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/553553-seth-rogen-says-hes-not-in-a-feud-with-fascist-ted-cruz-whose