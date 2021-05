Articles

Thursday, 13 May 2021

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Morgan, a Golden Retriever service dog, stands up before the start of the news conference on the passage of the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act, outside of the Capitol on Thursday.

