Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 20:54 Hits: 0

Conservative Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) will launch a last-minute, long shot bid for House Republican Conference chair, sources said, challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), who has the endorsement of former President Trump and top House GOP leaders....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553446-roy-to-challenge-stefanik-for-cheneys-old-position