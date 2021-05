Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021

A former staffer has accused Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) of having a "reckless" attitude toward the House's COVID-19 protocols, which the former aide claims led to staffers contracting the virus.NBC Washington reported that the former aide,...

