Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 21:24 Hits: 9

Republican after Republican on Wednesday repeatedly sought to downplay the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with one Georgia lawmaker likening the mobs overwhelming Capitol Police and vandalizing Capitol offices to a “normal tourist visit.”Rep....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553227-gop-downplays-jan-6-violence-like-a-normal-tourist-visit