Photo of the day: 'You're not you when you're hungry'

Photo of the day: ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A squirrel enjoys a Snickers candy bar in Upper Senate Park at lunchtime on Wednesday. With dining options still limited in the Capitol due to the pandemic, we suspect many creatures of the Senate have ventured out for a socially distanced snack at times this spring.

