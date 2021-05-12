Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:24 Hits: 2

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A squirrel enjoys a Snickers candy bar in Upper Senate Park at lunchtime on Wednesday. With dining options still limited in the Capitol due to the pandemic, we suspect many creatures of the Senate have ventured out for a socially distanced snack at times this spring.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_6111701 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6111701" ); playerInstance_6111701.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/n77VAJko", }) var playerInstance_6111701 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6111701" ); playerInstance_6111701.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/n77VAJko", })

The post Photo of the day: ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/05/12/photo-of-the-day-youre-not-you-when-youre-hungry/