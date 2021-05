Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 19:31 Hits: 0

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced that its Iron Dome defense system had intercepted hundreds of rockets over Tel Aviv fired by Hamas, the latest in days of back-and-forth attacks in the area. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/552933-videos-of-rockets-from-gaza-hitting-israels