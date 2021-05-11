Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Cecilia Rouse is the first Black woman to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, a White House think tank of sorts on economic policy. Yes, she has an impressive background — dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and a member of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers.

But her mandate seems near impossible. She’s been charged by President Biden to steer the nation out of the economic wreckage from the pandemic with equitable policies for all races — all at a time when the Black community has been hit harder than most. Mary C. Curtis speaks one-on-one with Rouse.

Show Notes:

The post Righting economic wrongs of the past appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/righting-economic-wrongs-of-the-past/