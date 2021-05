Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:00 Hits: 10

Dennis Kelleher, the CEO of Better Markets and point man for investor advocacy in D.C., provides an insider account of the GameStop hearings — and what comes next at the SEC.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post The GameStop hearings — and what comes next appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/the-gamestop-hearings-and-what-comes-next/