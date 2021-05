Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

President Biden will sit down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday for the first time since taking office, marking an opportunity for progress in what has been a frosty relationship so far....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/552291-bidens-relationship-with-top-house-republican-is-frosty