Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 7

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) slammed President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal for what he said were misplaced priorities. Speaking to John Catsimatidis on his radio show on WABC 770 AM, McCarthy said there's "not a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/552503-senate-republicans-have-proposed-a-counter-600-billion-plan