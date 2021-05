Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 21:25 Hits: 0

Gen. Mark Milley said F-18 attack planes have been added to a previously announced package of air and sea power that can be called upon as protection for withdrawing troops.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Vd9Sk2Yz7GQ/