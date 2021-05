Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 19:53 Hits: 2

The Alabama state legislature on Thursday moved legislation forward that would rename a portion of U.S. Highway 80 in the state after the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis (D-Ga.).The bill, which would name the portion of the highway...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/552393-part-of-alabama-highway-to-be-named-after-rep-john-lewis