McSally's former deputy campaign manager pleads guilty to stealing campaign funds

Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

A deputy campaign manager to former Sen. Martha McSally pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than six figures from her campaign, the Justice Department announced.

Anthony Barry, who was a consultant and a deputy campaign manager for the Arizona Republican, is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to taking more than $115,000 from her campaign in 2018 and 2019, according to a release from the Justice Department. His sentencing is slated for July 6.

Barry, 33, "fraudulently" had McSally's campaign pay him more than his salary, according to the release.

McSally ran for Senate in 2018, but lost to now-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in a close race. Gov. Doug Ducey then appointed McSally, who was then in the House, to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in December 2018 after then-Sen. Jon Kyl vacated the seat.

McSally ran for reelection in 2020 but ultimately lost in another tight race to now-Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), giving the state two Democrats in the chamber.

