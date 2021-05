Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 22:56 Hits: 9

The Justice Department under former President Trump obtained phone records of Washington Post reporters and attempted to get access to their email records surrounding their reporting on Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/552438-trump-administration-tried-to-obtain-phone-records-of-wapo-reporters-covering