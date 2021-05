Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 01:58 Hits: 7

Democrats and free press advocates blasted a new report showing that the Department of Justice (DOJ) under former President Trump obtained phone records of Washington Post reporters and attempted to access their email rec...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/552454-democrats-activists-blast-reported-trump-doj-effort-to-get-journalists-phone