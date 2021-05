Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 11:30 Hits: 6

A DeSantis vs. Demings race could foreshadow how DeSantis might fare in 2024 or even in 2028 against another powerful woman of color currently one heartbeat away from the presidency.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/551978-florida-democrats-midterm-fantasy-faceoff-desantis-vs-demings