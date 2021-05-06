History and drama: Republicans’ 2022 balancing act

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
Heading into the 2022 midterm elections, history and redistricting favor House Republicans. But even with built-in advantages, there are some wild cards to consider, particularly former President Donald Trump’s effect and some internal party drama that threatens to spill into public view.
