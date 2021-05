Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 21:47 Hits: 0

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Wednesday sharply criticized House Republicans for what appears to be an imminent effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from House Republican leadership, calling the efforts “#coverupJan6.”“Every GOP member of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/552029-kinzinger-hits-gop-on-operation-coverupjan6-over-cheney-ouster-plot